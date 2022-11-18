Founder

Curl Cult

Celebrity hairstylist and founder of Hairroin Salon (a NAHA salon design winner), Janine Jarman has worked with a wide range of celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Steven Tyler and Danica Patrick, in addition to being the key hair stylist for The Pussycat Dolls. She worked as an international platform artist for SEXYHAIR and was a finalist on Bravo’s show “Shear Genius,” winning Fan Favorite, and a Wella/Sebastian national spokesperson. Most recently, Jarman launched Curl Cult, a permanent texture styling service that includes a curl and texture supportive retail line for the professional beauty industry.