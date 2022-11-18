Partner

Kaplan Marino

Jennifer Lieser is a partner at Kaplan Marino, whose practice primarily focuses on federal and state white collar and complex criminal litigation, including but not limited to bribery and kickbacks, fraud, money laundering, cybercrime and international extradition. Her public relations and marketing background has been an asset to her legal career. Lieser’s ability to successfully promote large companies and diverse products have given her a unique edge on crafting clever legal arguments and confidently representing her clients both in and out of the courtroom.