Chief of Administration & Communications

Entertainment Industry Foundation

Jordan Jacuzzi is chief of administration and communications for the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF). Since 1942, EIF has raised awareness and funds for critical health, educational and social justice issues by harnessing the collective power of the entertainment industry. Jacuzzi serves as the president and CEO’s counsel, and supports organizational sustainability and growth. She shepherds strategic projects and is responsible for all public relations in partnership with a highly-skilled communications team.