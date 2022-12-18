SVP & Multicultural Strategies and Business Development Manager

City National Bank

Karen A. Clark serves as the senior vice president, marketing product digital for City National Bank. She also serves as the multicultural strategy and business development manager, as well as a member of the CEO’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force. In this role, Clark develops marketing and business development strategies to serve clients from diverse communities. Internally, she launched the bank’s first enterprise wide mentoring program; the first digital and business influencer campaign; and the unconscious bias training program. She also manages City National’s 10 Colleague Resource Groups such as the Women’s Network, Black Colleague Alliance and Asian American Network. CRG participation is up 37% since pre-pandemic. In 2020, when colleagues especially wanted to feel connected, the bank had a 35% increase in membership in its Black Colleague Alliance and its Women’s Network hosted more than 30 virtual events