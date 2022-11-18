Partner

BPM LLP

BPM’s Karla Luna has been steadily rising within the tax community for more than 20 years. Working extensively with high-net-worth individuals, she guides her clients through the process of optimizing their income tax positions and decreasing their tax liability to help preserve their wealth - a role that has taken on added importance in the face of uncertainty around tax reform in recent years. Luna is diligent in staying on top of the most current and advantageous tax laws, resulting in meaningful tax savings for her clients.