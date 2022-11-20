(SauloPadilla)

Founder & CEO

The Darl

Lara Schmoisman, a digital weaver and powerhouse marketing and branding strategist, is the founder and CEO of The Darl, a full-service marketing and advertising agency. With a successful track record of helping brands be more profitable, innovative and sustainable along with more than 20 years of experience working in radio, television, film, distribution and content marketing, she has utilized her knowledge and industry expertise to create signature online courses, spearhead marketing campaigns and serve up a digital cup of coffee with her podcast, “Coffee N5.”