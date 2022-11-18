Founder & CEO

Begin Development

Malika Begin is a dynamic leader and business owner who is passionate about empowering those around her. As founder and CEO of Begin Development, she mentors business leaders across L.A. and the country, partnering to build a strong, healthy organizational culture. Begin Development works with a number of clients in California including BOND, a Hollywood entertainment marketing agency, as well as SKIMS/Good American, Delta Airlines and Rooster Teeth. Founded in 2019, the mission of Begin Development is “leadership development with heart” which encapsulates her unique approach to business.