Co-Founder, Lead Director

She TV Media LLC

Meredith Yinger is a headstrong and heart-strong advocate for women’s voices being lifted up in the media. She has made it her mission in life to promote women and minorities in front of and behind the camera. Yinger created She TV Media, a female-owned and led video production company focused on telling important and untold stories of empowered women and minorities through impactful narrative, documentary and branded commercial content. She regularly volunteers to teach young girls the art of filmmaking at local high schools and nonprofits.