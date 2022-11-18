Founder

Cauley & Associates, Inc.

Michelle Cauley is the founder of Cauley & Associates, a Los Angeles private group practice established in 2004 with the mission to help others help themselves by providing positive outcomes contributing to hope, growth and those “a-ha” moments. Within the practice, she and her team provide psychotherapy and counseling services for a wide range of issues in everyday living. Cauley strives to provide positive outcomes and personalize services in a supportive, confidential and safe environment. Therapeutic services are offered to individuals, families, couples and groups.