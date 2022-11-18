Vice President of Marketing

The ActOne Group

Nancy Coblenz is the vice president of marketing for ActOne Group, a multibillion-dollar employment solutions organization that leads all marketing initiatives for 19 sister companies and divisions. She’s making a positive impact within DE&I and the community of young women involved in STEM. Her teams challenge the norm by partnering with world-class brands, turning viewers into believers and from believers to advocates for change. Coblenz has over 15 years of tactical marketing experience, garnering over $20 million in sales for the companies she has worked with.