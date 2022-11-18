(Samuel McElwee)

Co-Chief Executive Officer

Blaze

Nanxi Liu is the co-CEO of Blaze, one of the fastest growing platforms to build software tools without writing code. The mission is to enable more people to create technical tools and make building technology more accessible. She previously founded and served as CEO of one of the largest global digital signage software companies, Enplug, which was acquired by Spectrio in 2021. Enplug was consistently named as one of the Top 10 leaders in the digital signage industry alongside Cisco Systems, Samsung and LG by independent research companies.