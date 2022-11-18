(Gittings Photography)

Partner, Labor & Employment

Blank Rome LLP

Already established as an influential leader at Blank Rome, Natalie Alameddine routinely counsels and represents employers in litigation regarding federal and California wage and hour issues, class actions and Private Attorneys General Act representative actions, discrimination and harassment issues, retaliation, wrongful termination and misclassification. She has become the go-to for employers accused of unlawful wage practices or wrongful termination. Alameddine handles independent contractor and misclassification issues, a hot-button issue in California as well as prioritizing pro bono work in her practice.