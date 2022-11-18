Partner

Kaplan Marino

Nina Marino’s complex litigation and white-collar crime practice is national in scope, regularly negotiating with and litigating against the U.S. Department of Justice, local district attorneys and other government agencies in her defense of people investigated or charged with matters involving healthcare fraud, international extradition, cybercrime, money laundering, customs violations, tax crimes, Ponzi schemes, public corruption, and regulatory issues involving cryptocurrency. Her unconventional combination of care, integrity and formidable lawyering has earned her a reputation and national recognition.