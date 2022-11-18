Olga Magdalena Lazin-Andrei

Director, Research & Development

PROFMEX

Dr. Olga Lazin-Andrei has coined the term “decentralized globalization” in her doctoral thesis, “Decentralized Globalization: Free Trade, Civil Society in Latin America and Eastern Europe”, published in 2007 at UCLA. Her contribution to the field of history is her exhilarating analysis of the various sides of globalization. As a UCLA researcher for 16 years, she brings in facts and statistics on the GDP of Mexico and Romania, her expertise in creating, interpreting and explaining economic charts, led to definitions of what statism and de-statification mean.