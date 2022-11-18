Precious V. Mayes

President & CEO

Pacifica Hospital of the Valley

Precious Mayes has been instrumental in the success of sustaining operations for Pacifica Hospital. She has been able to develop and maintain positive relations with local and state legislators, who now support any efforts by the hospital due to her coordination and communication to meet standards and expectations. As CEO, Mayes is in the process of implementing positive change in all areas of clinical care, medical staffing, specialized programs, customer service and meeting the care needs of the community. Her work has led to increased accounts receivables by $25 million.