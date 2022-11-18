Owner & Founder

4ever Magic Cosmetics

Through her earlier work in real estate and construction, Ravit Darougar was able to self-fund her dream and launch 4ever Magic Cosmetics in 2018. As a tireless entrepreneur, she created her product’s innovative formula and filed patents for her brand’s packaging - all while handling its rapidly-growing online sales and marketing. As part of her personal and professional mission, Darougar advocates for abused women and children. A percentage of sales from every 4ever Magic product sold is donated to charities aiding these causes.