Rayni Romito Williams

Founder

The Beverly Hills Estates

Specializing in high-end real estate, Rayni Williams is vastly respected amongst both her clients and peers and has accomplished an abundance of record-breaking sales within the last 10 years. She has established a remarkable record with over $10 billion in sales, making her one of the top agents in the country. In 2005, Williams met then colleague Branden Williams and began partnering on some of the most notable deals in L.A. Since then, Rayni and Branden Williams, founders of The Beverly Hills Estates, have become the agents celebrities trust to buy and sell their homes.