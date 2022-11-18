President & CEO

Innovative Housing Opportunities

Rochelle Mills is president and CEO of Innovative Housing Opportunities, an award-winning, Orange County-based nonprofit developer of high-quality, affordable housing. She joined the organization in 2006 as a part-time project manager to oversee the rehabilitation of the organization’s sole RE asset. Since then, she has been an integral team member and visionary leader, guiding the growth and implementation of IHO’s vision, portfolio and long-term impact. Mills has been instrumental in repositioning the 45-year-old organization as a new legacy of developing, advocating for and preserving affordable housing.