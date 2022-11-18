Sabrina C. Narain

Partner & Trial Attorney

Sanders Roberts LLP

Sabrina Narain is a partner at Sanders Roberts, LLP. She is a formidable litigation attorney of Latino and Asian Indian heritage who has risen to the position of a partner at the firm in 2020, within the span of just three years. As a partner at Sanders Roberts, LLP, Narain has firmly established herself as a successful litigation attorney with unparalleled expertise in the consumer protection space. She has successfully defended large domestic and international automotive manufacturing companies like Ford Motor Company and American Honda Motor Company, Inc.