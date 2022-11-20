Vice President

Avison Young

Sally Zesut has 25 years of experience in commercial real estate and has been with Avison Young for six years. She is based in the Downtown Los Angeles office, where she specializes in representing tenants for all of their office and industrial real estate needs, and is an expert in various types of transactions such as leasing, sale/leasebacks and investment sales nationally and internationally. She is known for her commitment to being responsive and thorough in everything she does. Zesut is her clients’ “go-to” resource for all things real estate.