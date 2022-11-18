Co-founder, Vice President

Connect Media

Sarah Quinn is co-founder and vice president of Connect Commercial⁣ Real Estate, a news, events and creative services company with offices⁣ in Los Angeles and New York. She has been integral in leading the company’s rapid growth since its inception in 2014. Her steadfast hand and leadership helped⁣ the company navigate the challenges of a pandemic that caused the loss of $1.5 million in annual conference revenue. Today, the company’s resurgence is proof of Quinn’s capabilities, skill and perseverance. She is an integral leader at Connect, working to shape the company’s strategic direction.