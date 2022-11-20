Senior Director of Product Management

Riot Games

Sarah Schutz, currently Riot’s senior director of product management, has spent the past decade shaping the company identity and brand values across the organization. With a traditional writing background, she joined Riot in its early days, helping craft internal and external communications for the company as well as growing her skill sets as the company skyrocketed to success. From leading company-wide special projects to building and leading a cross-disciplinary team charged with aligning the entire company to launch “Arcane,” Riot’s first animated series, Schutz continues to play a key role in driving innovation at Riot.