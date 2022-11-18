Sharon Denise Evans

(NAWBO-LA)

Chief Executive Officer

Business Resource Group, Inc.

For over 22 years, Sharon Evans has advocated to uplift and drive success for California small business owners and the nonprofits that serve them. After leaving a 15-year career in finance and accounting, she developed programs that could deliver high-value financial coaching and strategic support for small and minority entrepreneurs. During the depths of COVID-19, Evans and BRG targeted attention to helping women find ways to harness learning resources for their children remotely while coaching them on ways to balance household costs and mitigate barriers and delays in gaining access to available SBA and other grants.