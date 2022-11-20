Founder

Westside Counseling Center

Susan Zinn is a licensed psychotherapist, certified trauma and eating disorder specialist, and founder of Westside Counseling Center. Not only is she committed to creating mental health support for the hundreds of individuals seeking counseling at the Westside Counseling Center, but also developed macro social programs and support for individuals throughout Los Angeles. Zinn created a professional clinical training program for the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, educating its therapists and peer counselors on eating disorders and short-term trauma-informed interventions and care.