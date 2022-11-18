Founder & Executive Director

Kids In The Spotlight

Kids in the Spotlight’s (KITS) founder and executive director Tige Charity has been ardently pushing our youth to the forefront, whether partnering with ambassadors David Mahmoudieh and George Lako to help with the concept and star in Ringo Starr’s music video or having YouTube influencer/content creator Zach King donate $350,000. As a call to fill a need during the pandemic, Charity created the National Screenwriting Competition where for five weeks youth from all over the country can participate - creating their own scripts for a chance to have them produced.