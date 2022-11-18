Founder & Managing Attorney

Meyer Law

With offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver and Traverse City, Tricia Meyer and the team at Meyer Law help businesses from start-ups to large corporations across the United States with day-to-day matters, and notable clients include companies that have appeared on “Shark Tank” to companies gracing the Inc. 500 to some of the largest companies in the world. As an entrepreneur and a lawyer, she has a unique perspective and has mentored thousands of start-ups and scaling companies at tech incubators and accelerators across the United States.