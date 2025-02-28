Franklin Energy Acquires Carlsbad-based Alternative Energy Systems Consulting for $53M

Franklin Energy, an energy solutions provider for utilities, governments and businesses, announced the acquisition of Carlsbad-based Alternative Energy Systems Consulting Inc. for $53 million. It was acquired from E.VA. Energie Valsabbia SPA, a Spanish company, and previously reported annual revenue of $45 million.

“By bringing together these market leaders, we’ve created a team uniquely equipped to deliver tailored, tech-driven solutions that meet the evolving and diverse needs of our clients,” said Terry Sobolewski, chief executive of Franklin Energy, in a statement.

The acquisition also includes Eva Green Power, a designer and installer of solar power systems, battery back-ups, electric vehicle supply equipment, HVAC, building controls and other clean energy projects.

Franklin Energy is owned by private equity firm Abry Partners.