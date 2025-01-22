Meyers Nave and Sohagi Law Group Combine

Combination Creates Formidable Environmental and Land Use Practice in California

Meyers Nave has announced that it has joined forces with The Sohagi Law Group (SLG), a California boutique environmental and land use law firm, effective February 1.

SLG founder and managing partner Margaret Sohagi, partner Nicole Hoeksma Gordon, partner R. Tyson Sohagi, senior of counsel Albert I. Herson, and senior associate Mark Desrosiers, based in Los Angeles, will join Meyers Nave.

“This combination brings together two premier environmental and land use groups that collectively work on some of the most prominent infrastructure, development and related litigation in California,” said Meyers Nave managing principal David Skinner. “The attorneys in both groups have known each other for years, oftentimes working on the same projects.”

Margaret Sohagi, a trailblazer in environmental and land use law, founded her women-owned firm nearly two decades ago. Under her leadership, it has become one of California’s premier law firms, offering expert counsel in areas such as air quality, climate change, planning and zoning, water supply, energy and coastal resources. The firm is also renowned for its work in high-profile California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and land use litigation.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Meyers Nave, sharing many common clients and having worked on some of the most advanced and complex projects across California. We have a shared commitment to excellence, especially in land use law and in delivering client service that is second to none,” said Margaret Sohagi. “Joining Meyers Nave expands our ability to service our clients and unlocks growth opportunities.”

The combination with SLG enhances Meyers Nave’s environmental and land use practices, led by Amrit Kulkarni. The firm represents government, private businesses and public-private partnerships involved in all types of development projects throughout California and services clients in several core industries, including transportation and infrastructure, energy, real estate and housing, water resources, government and public policy, sports and entertainment, and supply chain and logistics. The firm’s recognition as go-to land use law experts is underscored by its attorneys serving, since 2006, as co-managing editors and chapter authors of California Land Use Practice, an annually updated treatise published by Continuing Education of the Bar (CEB).