Los Angeles Investment Firm PCCP Acquired 76-building Portfolio for $540 Million

By David NusbaumContributor 

PCCP LLC, a Los Angeles-based investment firm with $25.3 billion in assets under management, acquired a portfolio of 76 Bay Area apartment buildings across San Francisco and Oakland from Veritas Investments Inc. and Ivanhoe Cambridge Inc. for approximately $540 million, according to public records. The portfolio consists of 1,770 units and traded for approximately $305,000 per unit. Financing included $430 million of senior debt that was financed by German American Capital Corp.

PCCP was founded in 1998 and handles equity investments, debt financing and advisory services for commercial real estate properties. The company has offices in four cities and more than 140 total employees.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.

