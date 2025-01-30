Manning Kass, a leading national law firm, has announced the promotion of five of its attorneys to partner: Kayleigh A. Andersen, Kirsten A. Brown, Roya H. Fohrer and Michelle J. Martin from its Los Angeles office, and Mark R. Wilson from its San Francisco office.

Kayleigh A. Andersen (Qumaru Nisa)

Kayleigh A. Andersen is a member of Manning Kass’ Governmental Entity Liability team. She has extensive experience dealing with high-profile cases, including allegations of wrongful death, excessive force, dangerous condition of public property, medical malpractice and a variety of other matters on behalf of public entities and their employees. In the past year, she was instrumental in multiple successful motions, and her litigation skills secured minimal settlements on wrongful death claims with multimillion-dollar demands. Andersen also teaches SWAT officers for the California Association of Tactical Officers.

Kirsten A. Brown (Qumaru Nisa)

Kirsten A. Brown is a member of the Trusts and Estates and Complex Litigation teams. As a certified specialist in Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law with the State Bar of California, the majority of her practice is focused on Trusts and Estates litigation. She also handles Trust and Probate administration, estate plan drafting and generational tax planning. In 2024, Brown successfully co-tried two large trust cases with her team leader, Los Angeles Partner Daniel B. Herbert, earning defense verdicts in favor of our client beneficiaries and returning assets to the Trusts in both. She also negotiated several multimillion-dollar trust case settlements at mediations.

Roya H. Fohrer

Roya H. Fohrer is a member of the Construction Law, Insurance Coverage/Bad Faith, Premises Liability and Professional Liability teams. Ms. Fohrer was promoted after a series of notable accomplishments, including successfully defending an insurance bad-faith action at trial and beating the 998 offer and developing a strategy to net a developer client over $4,200,000 in settlements. She also successfully broke through coverage issues on a fire caused by a subcontractor, ensuring that our client paid nothing on a $4,500,000 settlement, with all funds instead coming from the subcontractors.

Michelle J. Martin (EVIE LYNN)

Michelle J. Martin is a member of the Complex Litigation and Special Investigations Unit/Insurance Fraud Litigation teams. She is integral to the firm’s affirmative litigation practice, focusing on qui tam litigation. Martin is also launching a new practice with a focus on international insurance fraud, which will benefit from her substantial experience in all aspects of domestic and cross-border litigation from intake through final disposition at trial, as well as post-judgment proceedings, including asset tracing.

Mark R. Wilson (Qumaru Nisa)

Mark R. Wilson is a member of the Appellate Law (Strategy, Writs, & Appeals) team. He has substantial experience in appellate litigation, including serving as a panel attorney representing indigent criminal defendants before the California Court of Appeal, First District. He secured several defense verdicts in the past year and is on track to become a Certified Appellate Specialist, having recently passed the requisite exam.

“There is nothing more rewarding than seeing attorneys grow with us and achieve their personal and professional goals,” Dennis B. Kass, firm managing partner, said. “Each of our new partners has accomplished a lot in their career and is deserving of this recognition of their hard work and legal acumen.”