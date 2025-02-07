Jacob Emrani’s ‘Supper Bowl’ to Supply Meals for Eaton Fire Victims

As the nation gears up for the big game on Sunday, the Law Offices of Jacob Emrani are turning touchdowns into meals for those who have lost everything in the Eaton Fire. In partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, and to celebrate the sporting event’s 59th year, Jacob Emrani will donate 59 meals for every single point scored during Sunday’s game.

The Eaton Fire has devastated families, leaving many without homes, belongings, or a clear path forward. Emrani, who has long been committed to helping Southern Californians in their time of need, recognizes the urgent need for support and is taking action to provide essential resources for those rebuilding their lives. Given the high-scoring nature of recent championship games, this effort is expected to provide thousands of meals to those who need them most.

“The road to recovery is long, but no one should have to go through it hungry,” said Emrani.

“Los Angeles has always been a city that comes together in times of crisis, and this is one small way we can make an immediate impact while keeping the spirit of community alive during the biggest game of the year.”

While the teams will battle it out on the field, Emrani is fighting for those who lost everything in the wildfires. The Law Offices of Jacob Emrani have filed lawsuits against Southern California Edison for their role in starting the devastating fire – holding them accountable for the destruction left behind.

For more information on how to get involved or to seek legal assistance for wildfire recovery, visit CallJacob.com or call (844) 24-JACOB.