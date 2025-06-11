Free Blood Lead Testing Available for Los Angeles Wildfire Survivors
-
- Share via
Following the devastating Eaton and Palisades wildfires, Los Angeles County is offering free blood lead testing to residents who have been affected by the fires. The LA County Public Health Department aims to reduce health risks and detect potential lead exposure from the release of heavy metals into the air after homes, vehicles, and infrastructure were burned in the blaze.
Why Blood Lead Testing Matters
When urban areas burn, ash and dust from homes and commercial properties can release harmful contaminants into the environment. Smoke and winds carry toxic particles and debris far away from burn zones. Research from Caltech shows that lead was transported by the smoke from the Eaton Fire as far as 7 miles downwind of the fire.
Lead is a powerful neurotoxin. According to the World Health Organization, lead exposure can cause high blood pressure and kidney damage in adults and affect brain development in children, leading to learning disabilities, developmental delays, and behavioral issues.
Government Wildfire Recovery Resources
CalAssist Mortgage Fund provides $105M in aid for California Disaster Survivors
California has launched the $105M CalAssist Mortgage Fund, offering grants up to $20,000 to help homeowners affected by recent disasters. Learn if you’re eligible and how to apply.
Early detection of lead in the bloodstream is key to preventing long-term harm. Everyone who was in or around the wildfire-affected areas should consider testing, especially children, babies, and pregnant individuals. The CDC has a list of potential symptoms for lead exposure if you believe you or a child has been affected. Symptoms can be subtle or delayed, so testing is often the only way to know if exposure has occurred.
Wildfire survivors may encounter lead through:
- Soil Contamination: Lead from ash can settle in yards, gardens, and nearby open spaces, such as playgrounds.
- Airborne Exposure: Inhaling contaminated smoke or ash particles that contain lead during or after the fire.
- Indoor Dust: Ingesting ash and dust found indoors, trapped in the home
- Hand-to-Mouth Contact: Toddlers and young children playing in contaminated environments.
Free legal services are available for Los Angeles wildfire survivors. Get help with FEMA claims, insurance disputes, and housing issues.
How to Get Free Testing
L.A. County offers three ways to get a free blood lead test:
1. Walk-In Community Testing Clinics
Mobile testing units are visiting parks, libraries, and churches in affected areas. No insurance or appointment is needed.
Upcoming events in June are listed below. More events and locations are expected to be added. Visit the LA County Public Health website for more information.
- Malibu Library
23519 West Civic Center Way
Malibu, CA 90265
Date: Saturday, June 14
Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
- Altadena Community Center
730 E. Altadena Dr.
Altadena, CA 91001
Date: Friday, June 27
Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
2. Quest Diagnostics Voucher Program
Call 1-800-LA-4-LEAD (1-800-524-5323) to get a free voucher for testing at a Quest Diagnostics lab location near you. No insurance is needed.
3. Through Your Healthcare Provider
Ask your doctor to have a blood lead test performed. All major plans, including Medi-Cal, cover it if you were exposed to wildfire ash or soil.
Learn how burn scars increase the risk of flash floods, debris flows, and water contamination, and what homeowners in Los Angeles can do to protect themselves.
What Happens If You Test Positive?
If your blood lead level is elevated, the Department of Public Health will contact you with educational materials, support services, and recommendations for follow-up care, including:
- Medical monitoring for children and pregnant individuals
- Chelation therapy for people with significantly high levels. This treatment involves receiving medication through an IV to bind and remove lead from the body.
- Environmental assessments of your property for ongoing exposure risks
For more wildfire recovery resources and information from the LA County Department of Public Health, visit their website here.
Business to Business
Connect with the Southern California business community—sign up for our weekly newsletters to stay informed.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.