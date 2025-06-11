Free Blood Lead Testing Available for Los Angeles Wildfire Survivors

Following the devastating Eaton and Palisades wildfires, Los Angeles County is offering free blood lead testing to residents who have been affected by the fires. The LA County Public Health Department aims to reduce health risks and detect potential lead exposure from the release of heavy metals into the air after homes, vehicles, and infrastructure were burned in the blaze.

Why Blood Lead Testing Matters

When urban areas burn, ash and dust from homes and commercial properties can release harmful contaminants into the environment. Smoke and winds carry toxic particles and debris far away from burn zones. Research from Caltech shows that lead was transported by the smoke from the Eaton Fire as far as 7 miles downwind of the fire.

Lead is a powerful neurotoxin. According to the World Health Organization , lead exposure can cause high blood pressure and kidney damage in adults and affect brain development in children, leading to learning disabilities, developmental delays, and behavioral issues.

Early detection of lead in the bloodstream is key to preventing long-term harm. Everyone who was in or around the wildfire-affected areas should consider testing, especially children, babies, and pregnant individuals. The CDC has a list of potential symptoms for lead exposure if you believe you or a child has been affected. Symptoms can be subtle or delayed, so testing is often the only way to know if exposure has occurred.

Wildfire survivors may encounter lead through:



Soil Contamination: Lead from ash can settle in yards, gardens, and nearby open spaces, such as playgrounds.

How to Get Free Testing

L.A. County offers three ways to get a free blood lead test:

1. Walk-In Community Testing Clinics

Mobile testing units are visiting parks, libraries, and churches in affected areas. No insurance or appointment is needed.

Upcoming events in June are listed below. More events and locations are expected to be added. Visit the LA County Public Health website for more information.

Malibu Library

23519 West Civic Center Way

Malibu, CA 90265

Date: Saturday, June 14

Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM



730 E. Altadena Dr.

Altadena, CA 91001

Date: Friday, June 27

Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

2. Quest Diagnostics Voucher Program

Call 1-800-LA-4-LEAD (1-800-524-5323) to get a free voucher for testing at a Quest Diagnostics lab location near you. No insurance is needed.

3. Through Your Healthcare Provider

Ask your doctor to have a blood lead test performed. All major plans, including Medi-Cal, cover it if you were exposed to wildfire ash or soil.

What Happens If You Test Positive?

If your blood lead level is elevated, the Department of Public Health will contact you with educational materials, support services, and recommendations for follow-up care, including:

Medical monitoring for children and pregnant individuals

Chelation therapy for people with significantly high levels. This treatment involves receiving medication through an IV to bind and remove lead from the body.

Environmental assessments of your property for ongoing exposure risks

For more wildfire recovery resources and information from the LA County Department of Public Health, visit their website here.