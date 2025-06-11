Advertisement
Free Blood Lead Testing Available for Los Angeles Wildfire Survivors

Close up Hand of nurse, doctor or Medical technologist in blue gloves taking blood sample from a patient in the hospital.
Luqman Adeniyi
By Luqman Adeniyi
Contact

    Following the devastating Eaton and Palisades wildfires, Los Angeles County is offering free blood lead testing to residents who have been affected by the fires. The LA County Public Health Department aims to reduce health risks and detect potential lead exposure from the release of heavy metals into the air after homes, vehicles, and infrastructure were burned in the blaze.

    Why Blood Lead Testing Matters

    When urban areas burn, ash and dust from homes and commercial properties can release harmful contaminants into the environment. Smoke and winds carry toxic particles and debris far away from burn zones. Research from Caltech shows that lead was transported by the smoke from the Eaton Fire as far as 7 miles downwind of the fire.

    Lead is a powerful neurotoxin. According to the World Health Organization, lead exposure can cause high blood pressure and kidney damage in adults and affect brain development in children, leading to learning disabilities, developmental delays, and behavioral issues.

    Early detection of lead in the bloodstream is key to preventing long-term harm. Everyone who was in or around the wildfire-affected areas should consider testing, especially children, babies, and pregnant individuals. The CDC has a list of potential symptoms for lead exposure if you believe you or a child has been affected. Symptoms can be subtle or delayed, so testing is often the only way to know if exposure has occurred.

    Wildfire survivors may encounter lead through:

    • Soil Contamination: Lead from ash can settle in yards, gardens, and nearby open spaces, such as playgrounds.
    • Airborne Exposure: Inhaling contaminated smoke or ash particles that contain lead during or after the fire.
    • Indoor Dust: Ingesting ash and dust found indoors, trapped in the home
    • Hand-to-Mouth Contact: Toddlers and young children playing in contaminated environments.
    How to Get Free Testing

    L.A. County offers three ways to get a free blood lead test:

    1. Walk-In Community Testing Clinics

    Mobile testing units are visiting parks, libraries, and churches in affected areas. No insurance or appointment is needed.

    Upcoming events in June are listed below. More events and locations are expected to be added. Visit the LA County Public Health website for more information.

    • Malibu Library
      23519 West Civic Center Way
      Malibu, CA 90265
      Date: Saturday, June 14
      Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
    • Altadena Community Center
      730 E. Altadena Dr.
      Altadena, CA 91001
      Date: Friday, June 27
      Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

    2. Quest Diagnostics Voucher Program

    Call 1-800-LA-4-LEAD (1-800-524-5323) to get a free voucher for testing at a Quest Diagnostics lab location near you. No insurance is needed.

    3. Through Your Healthcare Provider

    Ask your doctor to have a blood lead test performed. All major plans, including Medi-Cal, cover it if you were exposed to wildfire ash or soil.

    What Happens If You Test Positive?

    If your blood lead level is elevated, the Department of Public Health will contact you with educational materials, support services, and recommendations for follow-up care, including:

    • Medical monitoring for children and pregnant individuals
    • Chelation therapy for people with significantly high levels. This treatment involves receiving medication through an IV to bind and remove lead from the body.
    • Environmental assessments of your property for ongoing exposure risks

    For more wildfire recovery resources and information from the LA County Department of Public Health, visit their website here.

    Luqman Adeniyi

    Luqman Adeniyi is a senior content strategist for LA Times Studios.

