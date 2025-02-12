Jackson Lewis Elevates Two Los Angeles Attorneys to Principal Status

Nationwide employment law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. is pleased to announce that Karen Luh and Andrew L. Smith of the Los Angeles office have been elevated to principal, effective January 1, 2025.

Luh has handled defense-side litigation for employers for more than a decade. With knowledge of employer-side operations obtained through the litigation process and providing advice and counsel, she prioritizes a client’s business needs while finding solutions for fostering a sustainable workplace culture. She handles every level of FEHA-based claims, class action lawsuits and PAGA cases and assists clients in positioning claims for pre-trial disposition, such as summary judgment or achieving leverage for cost-effective, early settlements.

Smith represents clients in a variety of employment-related matters throughout the state of California and the United States. He has experience working with clients in the hospitality, education, technology, manufacturing and retail industries, among others, and in cases involving discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, breach of contract, trade secrets disputes, wage and hour and other employment-related issues.

Focused on labor and employment law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C. has more than 1,100 attorneys located in major cities nationwide. The firm is focused on helping employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse.