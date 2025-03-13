Steven M. Zimmerman Resumes Role as Principal of Los Angeles Office of Jackson Lewis

Zimmerman Returns to Jackson Lewis After Serving as Director of Labor Relations at The Walt Disney Company

Nationwide employment law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. has announced the addition of Principal Steven M. Zimmerman in Los Angeles. Zimmerman resumes his role as principal after serving as director of labor relations at The Walt Disney Company.

Zimmerman’s practice focuses on traditional labor law, where he represents clients in the hotel, entertainment, media, distribution and warehousing industries before the National Labor Relations Board and in state and federal courts. He has extensive experience in union-management relations, including collective bargaining and advising on the administration of labor agreements. Zimmerman has also successfully defended employers in complex labor disputes before arbitrators.

“Steven’s return to Jackson Lewis is a significant boost to our team, particularly as we continue expanding our work with clients in the entertainment and hospitality industries,” said Laura A. Pierson-Scheinberg and Richard F. Vitarelli, co-leaders of the firm’s Labor Relations group. “His experience will help our clients address the day-to-day complexities of managing workforce dynamics while staying compliant with ever-changing regulations, and we are excited to share in his continued success here at the firm.”

Beyond his labor practice, Zimmerman represents employers and individual defendants in employment litigation, handling cases involving sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, wage and hour disputes, unfair competition and restrictive covenants. He earned his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School and his B.A. from New York University.

“Steven’s long-standing career and dedicated focus on labor relations have established him as a highly regarded leader in the field,” said Los Angeles Office Managing Principal Nicky Jatana. “His keen ability to not only interpret the law but also anticipate its trajectory makes him a trusted resource for clients, and we are thrilled to welcome him back to Jackson Lewis.”