Welcome to the June 2025 Business by LA Times Studios Magazine

Dear Readers,

In the June issue of Business by LA Times Studios, we present a recap of the first-ever Los Angeles Executive Awards, held May 12, 2025 at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica. The honorees, finalists and nominees highlighted in these pages represent the very best of the region’s business elite, and celebrating their success was a joyful experience for all who attended.

In addition to these bios, you’ll find photos from the event and a recap of the evening’s panel, “Leading Beyond Uncertainty: Navigating a Shifting Economy,” where thought leaders discussed need-to-know insights for the C-suite and beyond. And, of course, you’ll learn who among the hundreds nominated earned this year’s “honoree” distinction – 15 executives who are truly at the top of their respective fields.

You’ll also find fascinating articles about Southern California’s role in the burgeoning ocean economy, legal leaders who are anticipating an increased focus on privacy law as a speciality practice, and how Century City – once nearly vacant during COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions – is back in a huge way, with widespread construction and splashy new leases making headlines.

Finally, this June issue features a list of the Top Accounting and Business Advisory Firms for 2025, a comprehensive guide to the biggest and most prominent groups of CPAs in both Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

