2025 LA Executive Leadership Awards Spotlights Southern California’s Business Community

On the evening of May 12, the ballroom at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows Santa Monica played host to some of the best among Southern California’s executive leadership, celebrating their colleagues contributions during what has proven to be a challenging start to 2025.

Hosted by Business by LA Times Studios, the event, the first of its kind, brought together business people from many different fields to gather, discuss pressing issues, gain insights from an informative panel and most importantly celebrate the real and difficult work they do keeping their companies running smoothly, their employees fruitful and well and the economy of the region pressing forward in the face of uncertainty.

The evening begin with a brisk cocktail mixer, where the gathered guests had a chance to say hello, have a sip after a long day, and most importantly, discuss their professional lives – from the boardroom to the Zoom meeting.

Panel Discussion

After seating, Anna Magzanyan, president of LA Times Studios and emcee for the Exectuive Awards, took a moment to thank the many sponsors who made this and events like it possible. In introducing the many nominees for the awards, she underscored their importance for the city and the business community in general. “The individuals here today are redefining what it means to lead with vision, resilience and purpose,” she said.

The panel discussion, “Leading Beyond Uncertainty: Navigating a Shifting Economy” which featured insights from David Park, president of Commercial Banking At Axos Bank, Ashley Farrell Pickett, shareholder at Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Imamu Tomlinson, CEO of Vituity and moderated by Brian Hegarty, Managing Director Of Los Angeles For Employee Health & Benefits At Marsh McClennan Agency, offered guests a pathway through the uncertainty that is defining 2025, from the recent wildfires to trade wars.

Panelist Pickett said about tariffs that many of her clients were exercising “conscious decision-making” around hiring, and in general, being proactive about anticipating further waves of disruption, while Tomilson said that success comes from “being your absolute authentic self.”

The Awards

After a lively dinner service, where the guests discussed both the panel and their anticipation for learning who the honorees would be, the stage was set for the awards ceremony. The 250 nominees came from myriad industries, from the legal field, tech, accounting, nonprofits and more.

The 15 awards, categorized by discipline and company size, offered a diverse segment of the L.A. business community – younger, older, of every race, gender and creed – a true representation of the amazing diversity of Southern California. The finalists in each category represented the best of Los Angeles’ business people.

The honoree awards, presented by Brian Hegarty, David Park, Jordan Grotzinger and Anna Magzanyan, were given to those among the finalits who have shown true grace, growth and grit during the last 24 months in their respective fields.

Here are all of the honorees:

In-House Counsel – Small to Midsize Company: Maureen Abdelsayed - Integrated Data Services - General Counsel & COO

In-House Counsel – Large Company: Rey Marcelo Rodriguez - Walt Disney - Assistant General Counsel

Head of HR – Small to Midsize Company: Michele Boersma - Quigley-Simpson - VP of Talent & Culture

Head of HR – Large Company: Carlo Giovanni - Los Angeles LGBT Center - Chief People Officer

CFO – Small to Midsize Company: Joel Brouwer - Brethren Hillcrest Homes - Chief Financial Officer

CFO – Large Company: Alex Bobo - Universal Studio Group - Chief Financial Officer

CIO/CTO – Small to Midsize Company: Corey McMahon - HopSkipDrive - Chief Product & Technology Officer

CIO/CTO – Large Company: Kim Tully - Creative Artists Agency - Chief Information Officer

Founder – Small to Company: Steve Gatena - Pray.com - Founder & CEO

Founder – Midsize Company: Erik Huberman - Hawke Media - Founder & CEO

Founder – Large Company: Sachin Nayyar - Saviynt - Founder, CEO & Chairman of the Board

President or CEO – Small to Company: Frank Adell - Cognos Therapeutics, Inc. - Chief Executive Officer

President or CEO – Midsize Company: Aurelian Lis - Dermalogica - Chief Executive Officer

President or CEO – Large Company: Rachel Moore - The Music Center - President and Chief Executive Officer

CMO: Berkley Egenes - Xsolla - Chief Marketing & Growth Officer

