Business Magazine - June 2025

The 2025 LA Executive Awards brought together some of the best and brightest stars in the city’s business world. The following honorees, finalists and nominees have exemplified over the last 24 months the spirit of being an effective leader, demonstrating resilience, growth and wisdom within their respective fields. We congratulate each and every one of those listed below, and hope they offer inspiration to the L.A. business community and beyond.