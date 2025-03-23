Welcome to the March 2025 Business by LA Times Studios Magazine

Hello readers, and welcome to the Business by LA Times Studios Magazine.

For 2025, we’ve updated and upgraded this publication, drawing from the most important need-to-know insights in Southern California and beyond, to create an encompassing and fascinating look at how businesses of all kinds shape themselves and our everyday lives.

In addition to adding new departments focusing on sectors like capital, innovation, entrepreneurship, AI and tech, and commercial real estate, we’ll go beyond the quarterlies and charts to focus on the people creating them.

In this issue, we speak with Bank of America’s newly appointed lead for wildfire recovery Raul Anaya. We’ll also delve into financial trends for 2025 and take a look at how the city of El Segundo is rapidly becoming a work/entertainment mecca. You’ll also find the list of the region’s top banks, credit unions and MBA programs.

Advertisement

And, of course, we will feature 2025’s Banking and Finance Visionaries. These major players in the financial sector are the reason Southern California holds its place as a banking powerhouse.

Finally, I’m excited to announce that the Business by LA Times Studios will now be a monthly publication – every 30 days you can expect more insights about the rapidly changing business world.