Huntington Beach-based KabanaSoft Acquired by New York-based Yext Inc. for $20.3M

KabanaSoft, a Huntington Beach-based software company doing business as Places Scout, was acquired by New York-based Yext Inc. for $20.3 million on February 7. The company’s search engine optimization software targets online business marketing and visibility reporting, such as brand audits, rank tracking, reputation monitoring, listing audits, competitive analysis and lead generation. KabanaSoft was founded in 2011.

“Bringing Places Scout’s data into Yext immediately enhances our competitive intelligence capabilities, helping brands not just see where they stand but know exactly what steps to take to outperform their competition,” said Michael Walrath, chief executive of Yext, in a statement.

Bidna & Keys served as legal advisor to Places Scout, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal advisor to Yext.