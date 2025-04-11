Huntington Beach Defense Contractor Acquired Metal Products Firm for $90M

Huntington Beach-based Karman Holdings Inc. acquired Metal Technology Inc. for $90 million on April 4. The deal was paid in cash.

Karman is focused on critical and integrated systems for the hypersonic, missile defense, unmanned aerial vehicles and space sectors. Metal Technology is an aerospace and defense manufacturer based in Albany, Oregon. It was founded in 1986 to produce refractory metal products for strategic missile programs, including nozzles, gas generators, shape charges and actuation systems.

“We are thrilled to add MTI to the Karman platform,” said Tony Koblinski, chief executive of Karman Space & Defense, in a statement. “The acquisition represents a natural expansion of our expertise in advanced materials.”

Information for this article was sourced from Karman Holdings.