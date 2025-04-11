Advertisement
Orange County

Huntington Beach Defense Contractor Acquired Metal Products Firm for $90M

By David NusbaumContributor 

Huntington Beach-based Karman Holdings Inc. acquired Metal Technology Inc. for $90 million on April 4. The deal was paid in cash.

Karman is focused on critical and integrated systems for the hypersonic, missile defense, unmanned aerial vehicles and space sectors. Metal Technology is an aerospace and defense manufacturer based in Albany, Oregon. It was founded in 1986 to produce refractory metal products for strategic missile programs, including nozzles, gas generators, shape charges and actuation systems.

“We are thrilled to add MTI to the Karman platform,” said Tony Koblinski, chief executive of Karman Space & Defense, in a statement. “The acquisition represents a natural expansion of our expertise in advanced materials.”

Information for this article was sourced from Karman Holdings.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.

