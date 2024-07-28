(Powerhouse Communications)

President & CEO

WaBa Grill

Andrew Kim’s journey at WaBa Grill has been marked by transformative leadership and a commitment to innovation and growth. Under his leadership, WaBa Grill achieved record-breaking samestore and total system sales with a remarkable 25% increase since 2020. In 2023, the brand’s top-performing locations reached impressive average unit volumes (AUV), reflecting its strong performance in the market. Kim’s focus on menu innovation led to the restructuring of product development, resulting in the successful launch of Boom Boom Tacos, a menu addition that resonated well with guests and quickly became one of WaBa Grill’s most popular items. In terms of employee development, he initiated internal programs like the BKE Scholarship program and the Grill Master competition, fostering a supportive work environment and increasing employee engagement.

