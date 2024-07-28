CEO & Founder

Credit Repair Cloud

Daniel Rosen, CEO of Credit Repair Cloud (CRC), pioneered the world’s first credit repair software after personal financial hardship. Founded in 2013, CRC has empowered over 20,000 entrepreneurs to build profitable credit repair businesses, processing $200 million in transactions. Recognized in the Inc. 5000 list for four years, CRC’s impact extends globally with a team of 80 employees. Rosen’s journey began in entertainment, mastering juggling and performing on iconic shows. After a bank error devastated his credit, he developed Credit-Aid and later founded CRC. Beyond business, he authored “The Ultimate Guide to Starting a Credit Repair Business,” inspiring over 100,000 entrepreneurs. Rosen’s mission-driven leadership and commitment to community partnerships, like Chrysalis, underscore his vision for CRC’s role in transforming lives worldwide.