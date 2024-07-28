Finalist: Timothy Richard Cruickshank

(marcy browe)

Chief Financial Officer

ImpediMed

Tim Cruickshank, a leader with over 15 years in life sciences, served as CFO of ImpediMed from 2020 to 2023. He led ImpediMed to a 275%+ share price increase, securing coverage for its technology with major U.S. health insurers and expanding its market to over $2 billion. Cruickshank also developed the company’s SaaS business model, achieving significant revenue growth. Recognized as CFO of the Year and a 40 Under 40 winner, he continues as a senior advisor at ImpediMed. He is active in the San Diego community, particularly with Big Brothers Big Sisters, raising over $2 million through the annual Golf Marathon, and was named Volunteer of the Year in 2021 by the San Diego Business Journal.

