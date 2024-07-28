Chief Executive Officer

Phonexa

As Phonexa’s CEO, Lilit Davtyan spearheads the development of an all-in-one performance marketing automation suite, overseeing business development, strategic growth, client relationships and operational transformation. Formerly the company’s CFO, she has consistently managed an average of $200 million in revenue yearly across Phonexa Holdings and its related entities since 2016. Davtyan’s remarkable career has earned her recognition in esteemed networks like Forbes Business Council and Chief, and she’s received several prestigious awards, including CFO of the Year by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2020. With over a decade of experience in business and tax planning, including roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers, she brings extensive expertise to her leadership role.

