Nominee: Jonathon Duane Arrington

Chief Financial Officer

UCLA Faculty Practice Group

Jonathon Arrington has been with UCLA Health for nine years as the CFO of the faculty practice group. He oversees financial services, managed care, contract management, physician compensation, analytics and strategic initiatives. With a strong background in physician practice management, he has effectively led teams in revenue cycle management, financial reporting and business planning. Recently, Arrington integrated the largest sub-specialty into UCLA Health, streamlining operations and improving efficiency. He supports strategic planning initiatives, including Medicare Advantage growth and expanding patient access in Los Angeles County. He has also supported the UCLA Health Ambulatory Strategic Planning Committee which developed the five-year strategic plan. Furthermore, Arrington has been an executive sponsor for developing and implementing the integration of the DGSOM clinical operations into the health system.

