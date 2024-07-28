Processed with VSCO with a6 preset

Co-Founder & CEO

Akido Labs

Prashant Samant leads Akido Labs with a passion for social enterprise, transforming healthcare globally. Under his guidance, Akido has evolved from a SaaS startup to a health AI and care delivery company with 700+ employees and a network of 240 doctors. Throughout his career, Samant has collaborated with renowned organizations like Peugeot, Orange S.A., Stanford University and Doctors Without Borders. He co-founded the USC Digital Health Lab, addressing public health challenges in Los Angeles. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Washington University in St. Louis and is a Y Combinator alum. Samant also holds lectures on digital innovation at leading universities and serves on the board of directors for Grid110.