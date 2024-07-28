Founder & CEO

AvantStay, Inc.

Sean Breuner, founder and CEO of AvantStay, leads a technology- driven hospitality brand reshaping group travel. With over 20 years of experience, he founded AvantSpace, a thriving coworking space, and chaired Generation SF, a nonprofit charity. Previously, he was head of growth at Heighten, which was acquired by LinkedIn. Breuner founded and led two real estate companies, Pacific LMG and Coastal Realty, both successfully acquired. His background includes roles at Morgan Stanley and BM Tonkin. He’s an angel investor and advisor in disruptive finance and real estate and holds board positions. Breuner holds degrees from UC San Diego and Columbia Business School with distinction.

