CEO & President

Cydcor, LLC

Vera Quinn, CEO of Cydcor since 2020, has driven the company to consistent double- digit revenue growth by fostering collaboration and empowering its independently owned offices. Her focus on increasing sales agents’ take-home pay by over 50% has enhanced campaign effectiveness, securing Cydcor’s position as a top dealer for clients like AT&T and DIRECTV. Recognized repeatedly by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a “Best Place to Work,” the company under Quinn’s leadership combines business success with philanthropy. She personally supports Liberty Children’s Home in Belize, reflecting her commitment to corporate social responsibility. She also champions local community engagement through initiatives like volunteering at nonprofits twice yearly. Continuously advancing Cydcor’s capabilities, Quinn recently completed an Executive Education program on AI Applications for Growth, underscoring her dedication to innovation.