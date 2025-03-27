Reader Letter for Banking and Finance Magazine 2024

In this fourth annual edition of our Banking and Finance Magazine, L.A. Times B2B Publishing is pleased to present the latest trends and updates along with profiles of the visionaries who are shaping the industry in Southern California.

2024 has started with more optimism than has been seen over the past few years as economic expectations improve (what recession?) even as political uncertainty and shrinking margins persist. As CEOs and corporations come to grips with the new business environment, strong growth remains on the not-too-distant horizon. And finally, regarding the implementation of generative AI in the finance arena, most experts agree that its use must be managed to ensure added value in daily operations across enterprise.

New for the 2024 Banking and Finance Magazine are two lists ranking Southern California’s top 50 banks, as well as the top 25 credit unions, by total assets.

Advertisement

Finally, we shine the spotlight on several industry visionaries. These individuals are the thought leaders and innovators who are meeting today’s challenges and charting the financial path toward a secure tomorrow for corporations and clients.