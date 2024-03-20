Hotel Association of Los Angeles Appoints Jackie Filla as New President and CEO

The Hotel Association of Los Angeles (HALA) has announced that Dr. Jackie Filla has been appointed as its new president and CEO. A seasoned leader with a rich and diverse professional background, Dr. Filla will succeed Heather Rozman and will assume the role on March 25, 2024. Rozman plans to pursue entrepreneurial endeavors after five-plus years of distinguished service.

Jackie Filla brings wide-ranging experience to HALA, having previously served in leadership roles as a public policy executive, and as research and strategy consultant across government, industry, and the nonprofit sector.

“Serving as CEO of HALA is no small feat. It requires a truly unique set of talents,” said Mark Davis, chair of the board of directors. “We’re delighted to have Jackie join the team. Having played so many roles throughout her career—as policymaker, analyst, strategist, public servant and academic—she brings a rare combination of skills to this critical position.”

Prior to joining HALA, Dr. Filla most recently served as policy director for a City Council office in L.A. City Hall, where she oversaw the team responsible for legislative affairs, intergovernmental relationships, and policy. She recently served as a research director in the Office of Los Angeles County’s CEO and was a long-serving L.A. City Commission president under Mayors Eric Garcetti and Karen Bass. In this latter role she advocated for the City of L.A. around the country and at the United Nations.

Prior to that, Dr. Filla was a tenured associate professor of political science at Mount Saint Mary’s University, where she specialized in public policy and research methodology. She has also directed campaign and election programming in two U.S. states, and she’s done extensive data analysis and policy work with international, state, and local governments.

Dr. Filla received a BA from California State University, Fullerton; an MA from University of California, Riverside; and a PhD from University of California, Riverside.

